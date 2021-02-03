In the last trading session, 1,431,112 shares of the Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.(NASDAQ:PLYA) were traded, and its beta was 2.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.83, and it changed around $0.34 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $879.99 Million. PLYA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.29, offering almost -25.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.3, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.7% since then. We note from Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.44 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.12 Million.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended PLYA as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.45 for the current quarter.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA): Trading Information

Instantly PLYA has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.88- on Tuesday, Feb 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.02% year-to-date, but still up 0.0505 over the last five days. On the other hand, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) is -0.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.9 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.35, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 8.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PLYA is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $8. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +37.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -31.39% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) projections and forecasts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +64.23 percent over the past six months and at a -2214.29% annual growth rate. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -400% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -1750% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -58.6%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $59.03 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. to make $69.53 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $143.83 Million and $174.83 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -59%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -60.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 51%. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. earnings are expected to decrease by -121.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15.48% per year for the next five years.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.26% of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. shares, and 54.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.95%. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. stock is held by 100 institutions, with Farallon Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 22.62% of the shares, which is about 30.61 Million shares worth $128.24 Million.

HG Vora Capital Management, LLC, with 9.54% or 12.9 Million shares worth $54.05 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 1138364 shares worth $5.79 Million, making up 0.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 768.15 Thousand shares worth around $3.22 Million, which represents about 0.57% of the total shares outstanding.