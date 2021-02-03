During the recent session, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)’s traded shares were 26,651,591, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.68. At the last check, the stock’s price was $34.96, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.1% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the PFE share is $43.08, that puts it down -23.23% from that peak though still a striking +24.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.45. The company’s market capitalization is $194.46 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 47.72 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 49.05 Million shares over the past three months.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. PFE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 14 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.8.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE): Trading Information

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) registered a -0.1% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.52% in intraday trading to $36.88 this Friday, Jan 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.85%, and it has moved by -5.34% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -5.34%. The short interest in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is 65.48 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.33 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $41.16, which implies an increase of 17.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $36 and $53 respectively. As a result, PFE is trading at a discount of 51.6% off the target high and 2.97% off the low.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.8 Billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13.74 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $12.03 Billion and $11.55 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.5% and then jump by 19% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.7%. While earnings are projected to return 62.3% in 2021, the next five years will return -1% per annum.

PFE Dividend Yield

Pfizer Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and April 30, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Pfizer Inc. is 1.56, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.46 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.65%.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)’s Biggest Investors

Pfizer Inc. insiders own 0.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.9%, with the float percentage being 69.94%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3161 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 451.08 Million shares (or 8.12% of all shares), a total value of $16.55 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 414.77 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $15.22 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pfizer Inc. (PFE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 156,000,000 shares. This amounts to just over 2.8 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.72 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 114Million, or about 2.05% of the stock, which is worth about $4.18 Billion.