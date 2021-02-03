During the recent session, Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)’s traded shares were 2,404,288, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.27. At the last check, the stock’s price was $31.43, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.22% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the PAAS share is $40.11, that puts it down -27.62% from that peak though still a striking +66.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.61. The company’s market capitalization is $6.58 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.06 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.12 Million shares over the past three months.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. PAAS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.45.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS): Trading Information

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) registered a -0.22% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 20.49% in intraday trading to $39.62 this Monday, Feb 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.02%, and it has moved by -8.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -8.72%. The short interest in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) is 3.25 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.04 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $40.5, which implies an increase of 28.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $26 and $46 respectively. As a result, PAAS is trading at a discount of 46.36% off the target high and -17.28% off the low.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Pan American Silver Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) shares have jump down -14.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 12.82% against 3.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 36.4% this quarter and then jump 1125% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -0.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $439.69 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $458.7 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $404.38 Million and $358.43 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.7% and then jump by 28% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.6%. While earnings are projected to return 718.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 17.14% per annum.

PAAS Dividend Yield

However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Pan American Silver Corp. is 0.28, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.89 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 0.72%.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)’s Biggest Investors

Pan American Silver Corp. insiders own 1.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.95%, with the float percentage being 55.8%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 503 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 22.4 Million shares (or 10.65% of all shares), a total value of $720.12 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.01 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $193.07 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF owns about 12,377,060 shares. This amounts to just over 5.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $427.13 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.75 Million, or about 5.11% of the stock, which is worth about $371.13 Million.