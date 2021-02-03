In the last trading session, 1,035,133 shares of the Ozon Holdings PLC(NASDAQ:OZON) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $52.7, and it changed around $1.88 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.74 Billion. OZON currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $57, offering almost -8.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $38.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.72% since then. We note from Ozon Holdings PLC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.13 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.43 Million.

Ozon Holdings PLC stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended OZON as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Ozon Holdings PLC is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.37 for the current quarter.

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON): Trading Information

Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Ozon Holdings PLC earnings are expected to decrease by -243.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.22% of Ozon Holdings PLC shares, and 1.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.24%. Ozon Holdings PLC stock is held by 2 institutions, with Genesis Investment Management, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.33% of the shares, which is about 700Thousand shares worth $28.99 Million.

LGT Capital Partners Ltd, with 0.56% or 166.67 Thousand shares worth $6.9 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Stock Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Equity Trust were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 846919 shares worth $35.07 Million, making up 2.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Equity Trust held roughly 483.49 Thousand shares worth around $20.02 Million, which represents about 1.61% of the total shares outstanding.