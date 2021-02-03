In the last trading session, 1,423,118 shares of the Open Lending Corporation(NASDAQ:LPRO) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $39.4, and it changed around $1.4 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5Billion. LPRO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $40, offering almost -1.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76.22% since then. We note from Open Lending Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.34 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.11 Million.

Open Lending Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended LPRO as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Open Lending Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter.

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO): Trading Information

Instantly LPRO has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $40.00 on Tuesday, Feb 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.5%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.13% year-to-date, but still up 0.1575 over the last five days. On the other hand, Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) is 0.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.54 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.6, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 5.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LPRO is forecast to be at a low of $30 and a high of $60. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +52.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -23.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Open Lending Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 383.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 51.8% per year for the next five years.

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.83% of Open Lending Corporation shares, and 45.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.21%. Open Lending Corporation stock is held by 107 institutions, with Wasatch Advisors Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 5.03% of the shares, which is about 6.45 Million shares worth $164.39 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.76% or 6.1 Million shares worth $155.68 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 2184471 shares worth $55.7 Million, making up 1.7% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.8 Million shares worth around $45.9 Million, which represents about 1.4% of the total shares outstanding.