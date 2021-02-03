In the last trading session, 1,294,067 shares of the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:OLLI) were traded, and its beta was 1.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $91.58, and it changed around -$0.62 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.99 Billion. OLLI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $123.52, offering almost -34.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $28.83, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68.52% since then. We note from Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.95 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.41 Million.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended OLLI as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.85 for the current quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI): Trading Information

Although OLLI has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $123.5 on Wednesday, Jan 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.86%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.12% year-to-date, but still down -0.0873 over the last five days. On the other hand, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) is 0.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.19 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.65 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $95.36, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 4.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OLLI is forecast to be at a low of $70 and a high of $120. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +31.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -23.56% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) projections and forecasts

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.32 percent over the past six months and at a 55.1% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 20.8%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +14.9% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 26.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.5%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $487.82 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. to make $413.39 Million in revenue for the quarter ending April 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $422.43 Million and $322.74 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 15.5%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 28.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 31.1%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 4.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 17.7% per year for the next five years.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.22% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. shares, and 108.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 125.31%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. stock is held by 484 institutions, with Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 9.55% of the shares, which is about 6.25 Million shares worth $545.8 Million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 7.31% or 4.78 Million shares worth $417.72 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 4783672 shares worth $417.85 Million, making up 7.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held roughly 1.89 Million shares worth around $154.9 Million, which represents about 2.9% of the total shares outstanding.