During the recent session, Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC)’s traded shares were 10,203,095, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.74. At the last check, the stock’s price was $7.13, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.42% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the KGC share is $10.32, that puts it down -44.74% from that peak though still a striking +61.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.72. The company’s market capitalization is $8.93 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 17.27 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 17.71 Million shares over the past three months.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. KGC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.22.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC): Trading Information

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) registered a 1.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.65% in intraday trading to $7.35- this Friday, Jan 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.84%, and it has moved by -2.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -2.52%. The short interest in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) is 23.48 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.33 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.12, which implies an increase of 69.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.5 and $15.54 respectively. As a result, KGC is trading at a discount of 117.95% off the target high and -8.84% off the low.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Kinross Gold Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) shares have jump down -24.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 111.76% against 25.8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 69.2% this quarter and then jump 100% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.22 Billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.17 Billion by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $996.2 Million and $879.8 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 22.9% and then jump by 32.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.8%. While earnings are projected to return 114.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 34.5% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

KGC Dividend Yield

However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Kinross Gold Corporation is 0.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.71 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC)’s Biggest Investors

Kinross Gold Corporation insiders own 0.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.34%, with the float percentage being 67.5%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 606 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 144.22 Million shares (or 11.46% of all shares), a total value of $1.27 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 44.66 Million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 3.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $393.9 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF owns about 74,100,822 shares. This amounts to just over 5.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $543.9 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 19.23 Million, or about 1.53% of the stock, which is worth about $153.24 Million.