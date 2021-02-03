In the last trading session, 2,203,972 shares of the NexGen Energy Ltd.(NYSE:NXE) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.18, and it changed around $0 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.21 Billion. NXE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.32, offering almost -4.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.496, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 84.4% since then. We note from NexGen Energy Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.67 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.15 Million.

NexGen Energy Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended NXE as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE): Trading Information

Although NXE has showed a red trend with a performance of 0% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.32- on Monday, Feb 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.22%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.15% year-to-date, but still up 0.0743 over the last five days. On the other hand, NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) is 0.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.3 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.57 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.91, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 54.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NXE is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $5.55. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +74.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 25.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. NexGen Energy Ltd. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.93% of NexGen Energy Ltd. shares, and 23.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.08%. NexGen Energy Ltd. stock is held by 101 institutions, with Falcon Edge Capital, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 2.06% of the shares, which is about 7.77 Million shares worth $13.44 Million.

CQS (US), LLC, with 1.56% or 5.91 Million shares worth $10.22 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 10350542 shares worth $17.29 Million, making up 2.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF held roughly 5.23 Million shares worth around $14.43 Million, which represents about 1.38% of the total shares outstanding.