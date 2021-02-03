During the recent session, Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)’s traded shares were 5,269,954, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.44. At the last check, the stock’s price was $17.5, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.33% or $1.2. The 52-week high for the MOMO share is $34.12, that puts it down -94.97% from that peak though still a striking +28.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.52. The company’s market capitalization is $3.67 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.43 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.61 Million shares over the past three months.

Momo Inc. (MOMO) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. MOMO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.42.

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO): Trading Information

Momo Inc. (MOMO) registered a 7.33% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.28% in intraday trading to $17.68 this Wednesday, Feb 03, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.88%, and it has moved by 25.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 25.02%. The short interest in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) is 5.02 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.09 day(s) to cover.

Momo Inc. (MOMO) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Momo Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Momo Inc. (MOMO) shares have jump down -12.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -36.43% against -19.7%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -46.2% this quarter and then fall -18.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -5.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $568.33 Million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $522.79 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $669.85 Million and $512.97 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -15.2% and then jump by 1.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 99.9%. While earnings are projected to return 1.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 2.67% per annum.

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)’s Biggest Investors

Momo Inc. insiders own 3.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.23%, with the float percentage being 71.48%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 414 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 14.17 Million shares (or 7.19% of all shares), a total value of $194.99 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.6 Million shares, is of Overlook Holdings Limited’s that is approximately 3.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $104.63 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Momo Inc. (MOMO) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx owns about 2,087,357 shares. This amounts to just over 1.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $31.31 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.09 Million, or about 1.06% of the stock, which is worth about $31.31 Million.