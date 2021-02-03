In the last trading session, 1,803,628 shares of the Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation(NYSE:MGY) were traded, and its beta was 2.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.9, and it changed around $0.06 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.22 Billion. MGY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.69, offering almost -20.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.23, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.71% since then. We note from Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.43 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.03 Million.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended MGY as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.1 for the current quarter.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY): Trading Information

Instantly MGY has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $9.54- on Wednesday, Jan 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.72%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.26% year-to-date, but still down -0.0252 over the last five days. On the other hand, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) is 0.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.17 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.95 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.42, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 5.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MGY is forecast to be at a low of $7 and a high of $11. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +23.6% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -21.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) projections and forecasts

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +50.59 percent over the past six months and at a -106.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -26.4%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +100% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 245.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -43.6%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $142.7 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation to make $160.93 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $229.71 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -37.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -82.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 46.69% per year for the next five years.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.72% of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares, and 108.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 116.74%. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stock is held by 250 institutions, with EnerVest Limited being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 21.08% of the shares, which is about 34.89 Million shares worth $180.37 Million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 10.51% or 17.39 Million shares worth $89.93 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 5070100 shares worth $31.69 Million, making up 3.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund held roughly 4.35 Million shares worth around $30.74 Million, which represents about 2.63% of the total shares outstanding.