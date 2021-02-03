In the last trading session, 1,363,572 shares of the Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated(NASDAQ:LGND) were traded, and its beta was 1.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $177.08, and it changed around -$2.95 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.9 Billion. LGND currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $198.79, offering almost -12.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $57.24, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.68% since then. We note from Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.52 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 533.37 Million.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended LGND as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is expected to report earnings per share of $0.99 for the current quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND): Trading Information

Although LGND has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $198.7 on Wednesday, Jan 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.92%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.78% year-to-date, but still up 0.1289 over the last five days. On the other hand, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) is 0.78% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.01 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $185.83, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 4.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LGND is forecast to be at a low of $146 and a high of $229. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +29.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -17.55% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) projections and forecasts

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +48.71 percent over the past six months and at a 29.45% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +39.4% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 23.6% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 41.7%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $54.09 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated to make $60.22 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $27Million and $26.53 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 100.3%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 127%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 124.3%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated earnings are expected to increase by 432.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 24.2% per year for the next five years.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.21% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares, and 146.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 152.56%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated stock is held by 379 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 13.28% of the shares, which is about 2.14 Million shares worth $203.61 Million.

William Blair Investment Management, LLC, with 11.79% or 1.9 Million shares worth $180.67 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Janus Henderson Triton Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 1082671 shares worth $103.2 Million, making up 6.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 674.03 Thousand shares worth around $67.03 Million, which represents about 4.19% of the total shares outstanding.