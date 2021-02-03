In the last trading session, 1,106,660 shares of the Vista Outdoor Inc.(NYSE:VSTO) were traded, and its beta was 0.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.07, and it changed around $0.06 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.81 Billion. VSTO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.48, offering almost -1.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 86.19% since then. We note from Vista Outdoor Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.29 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.56 Million.

Vista Outdoor Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended VSTO as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Vista Outdoor Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter.

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO): Trading Information

Instantly VSTO has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $31.40 on Tuesday, Feb 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.05%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.31% year-to-date, but still up 0.1002 over the last five days. On the other hand, Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) is 0.31% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.51 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.78, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 8.72% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VSTO is forecast to be at a low of $27 and a high of $39. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +25.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -13.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) projections and forecasts

Vista Outdoor Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +70.34 percent over the past six months and at a 1041.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.5%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +209.5% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 309.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.6%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -32.9%. Vista Outdoor Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 76.2% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 25% per year for the next five years.

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.03% of Vista Outdoor Inc. shares, and 95.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.77%. Vista Outdoor Inc. stock is held by 294 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 14.53% of the shares, which is about 8.46 Million shares worth $170.76 Million.

FMR, LLC, with 9.37% or 5.46 Million shares worth $110.16 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 3738925 shares worth $88.84 Million, making up 6.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.64 Million shares worth around $33.18 Million, which represents about 2.82% of the total shares outstanding.