In the last trading session, 2,107,293 shares of the Unity Software Inc.(NYSE:U) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $148, and it changed around -$4.93 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $41.41 Billion. U currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $174.94, offering almost -18.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $65.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.01% since then. We note from Unity Software Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.14 Million.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Unity Software Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended U as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Unity Software Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.
Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U): Trading Information
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $128.56, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -13.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that U is forecast to be at a low of $62 and a high of $175. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +18.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -58.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Unity Software Inc. (U) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Unity Software Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -107.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 26% per year for the next five years.
Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.25% of Unity Software Inc. shares, and 61.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.98%. Unity Software Inc. stock is held by 172 institutions, with Silver Lake Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 15.99% of the shares, which is about 43.3 Million shares worth $3.78 Billion.
SC US (TTGP) Ltd, with 12.17% or 32.96 Million shares worth $2.88 Billion as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1567557 shares worth $240.57 Million, making up 0.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port held roughly 743.47 Thousand shares worth around $64.89 Million, which represents about 0.27% of the total shares outstanding.
A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market
Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...
Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.
Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.
Sponsored