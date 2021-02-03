In the last trading session, 1,242,924 shares of the GoodRx Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:GDRX) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $51.18, and it changed around $1.21 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.03 Billion. GDRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $64.22, offering almost -25.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $33.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.53% since then. We note from GoodRx Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.06 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.02 Million.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended GDRX as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48.93, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -4.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GDRX is forecast to be at a low of $29 and a high of $70. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +36.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -43.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 50.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 37.59% per year for the next five years.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.6% of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. shares, and 88.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.92%. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. stock is held by 178 institutions, with Silver Lake Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 6.9% of the shares, which is about 3.03 Million shares worth $168.48 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.48% or 2.41 Million shares worth $133.88 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco American Franchise Fd and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 887189 shares worth $33.45 Million, making up 2.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 886Thousand shares worth around $35.74 Million, which represents about 2.02% of the total shares outstanding.