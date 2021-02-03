In the last trading session, 1,682,511 shares of the Golar LNG Limited(NASDAQ:GLNG) were traded, and its beta was 0.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.24, and it changed around $0.27 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.19 Billion. GLNG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.12, offering almost -34.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.61% since then. We note from Golar LNG Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.88 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.88 Million.

Golar LNG Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended GLNG as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Golar LNG Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG): Trading Information

Instantly GLNG has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $11.40 on Tuesday, Feb 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.4%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.17% year-to-date, but still down -0.0018 over the last five days. On the other hand, Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) is 0.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.16 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.34 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.54, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 64.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GLNG is forecast to be at a low of $16 and a high of $21. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +86.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 42.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) projections and forecasts

Golar LNG Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +48.97 percent over the past six months. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -33.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 172% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -5.2%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $108.52 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Golar LNG Limited to make $114.31 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $139.05 Million and $115.75 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -22%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -30.7%. Golar LNG Limited earnings are expected to increase by 8.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.07% of Golar LNG Limited shares, and 69.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.02%. Golar LNG Limited stock is held by 200 institutions, with Orbis Allan Gray Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 11.09% of the shares, which is about 10.85 Million shares worth $65.7 Million.

FMR, LLC, with 5.58% or 5.47 Million shares worth $33.09 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Baron Emerging Markets Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 2744667 shares worth $16.62 Million, making up 2.8% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.17 Million shares worth around $20.94 Million, which represents about 2.22% of the total shares outstanding.