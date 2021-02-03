In the last trading session, 1,223,103 shares of the Duck Creek Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:DCT) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $50.16, and it changed around -$1.97 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.69 Billion. DCT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $53.5, offering almost -6.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $35.1, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.02% since then. We note from Duck Creek Technologies, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.63 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 658.25 Million.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended DCT as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.7, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 1.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DCT is forecast to be at a low of $48 and a high of $55. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +9.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (DCT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -66.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 63.2% per year for the next five years.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 51.87% of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. shares, and 29.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 60.48%. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. stock is held by 139 institutions, with Accenture PLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 19.23% of the shares, which is about 25.18 Million shares worth $1.09 Billion.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC, with 8.74% or 11.45 Million shares worth $520.13 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 8694221 shares worth $394.98 Million, making up 6.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held roughly 4.75 Million shares worth around $205.83 Million, which represents about 3.63% of the total shares outstanding.