In the last trading session, 1,471,177 shares of the Canadian Solar Inc.(NASDAQ:CSIQ) were traded, and its beta was 1.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $57.77, and it changed around $1.92 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.41 Billion. CSIQ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $67.39, offering almost -16.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 79.23% since then. We note from Canadian Solar Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.16 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.41 Million.

Canadian Solar Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended CSIQ as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Canadian Solar Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.55 for the current quarter.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ): Trading Information

Instantly CSIQ has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $62.00 on Wednesday, Jan 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.82%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.13% year-to-date, but still down -0.0445 over the last five days. On the other hand, Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) is 0.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.39 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.82 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.88, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -11.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CSIQ is forecast to be at a low of $42 and a high of $71. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +22.9% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -27.3% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) projections and forecasts

Canadian Solar Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +157.67 percent over the past six months and at a -24.66% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.2%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -149.1% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -125% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.3%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $997.88 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Canadian Solar Inc. to make $975.16 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $919.71 Million and $825.63 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.5%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 18.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7.1%. Canadian Solar Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -26.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.69% of Canadian Solar Inc. shares, and 48.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.13%. Canadian Solar Inc. stock is held by 253 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 6.44% of the shares, which is about 3.82 Million shares worth $134.13 Million.

Lion Point Capital, LP, with 5.6% or 3.33 Million shares worth $116.79 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 2439182 shares worth $124.98 Million, making up 4.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Global Clean Energy ETF held roughly 2.15 Million shares worth around $110.14 Million, which represents about 3.62% of the total shares outstanding.