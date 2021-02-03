In the last trading session, 1,211,241 shares of the Brookdale Senior Living Inc.(NYSE:BKD) were traded, and its beta was 1.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.05, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $926.09 Million. BKD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.57, offering almost -69.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.89% since then. We note from Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.35 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.13 Million.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended BKD as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD): Trading Information

Instantly BKD has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.6% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.88- on Wednesday, Jan 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.12%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.14% year-to-date, but still down -0.0326 over the last five days. On the other hand, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) is 0.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.22 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.86 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.2, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -16.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BKD is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $6. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +18.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -40.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) projections and forecasts

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +81.65 percent over the past six months and at a 55.75% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 46.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +69.4% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -114.4% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -14.1%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $842.8 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. to make $785.47 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $986.64 Million and $1.01 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -14.6%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -22.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7.5%. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 48.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10% per year for the next five years.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.19% of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. shares, and 93.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.73%. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. stock is held by 211 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 12.31% of the shares, which is about 22.57 Million shares worth $57.32 Million.

Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C), with 9.66% or 17.72 Million shares worth $45.01 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Blackrock Large Cap Ser Fds-Blackrock Event Driven Equity Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 5270227 shares worth $13.39 Million, making up 2.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackrock Large Cap Ser Fds-Blackrock Event Driven Equity Fd held roughly 4.88 Million shares worth around $20.67 Million, which represents about 2.66% of the total shares outstanding.