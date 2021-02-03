In today’s recent session, 12,374,222 shares of the Banco Bradesco S.A.(NYSE:BBD) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.71, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $38.48 Billion. BBD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.03, offering almost -70.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.68, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 43.1% since then. We note from Banco Bradesco S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 24.49 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 26.79 Million.

Banco Bradesco S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BBD as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Banco Bradesco S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD): Trading Information Today

Instantly BBD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.81- on Wednesday, Feb 03 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.9%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.1% year-to-date, but still up 0.028 over the last five days. On the other hand, Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) is -0.1% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 35.43 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.32 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.92, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 25.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BBD is forecast to be at a low of $4.55 and a high of $7.06. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +49.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) projections and forecasts

Banco Bradesco S.A. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +15.22 percent over the past six months and at a -50.7% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -12.3%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -38.9% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -37%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.81 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Banco Bradesco S.A. to make $5.56 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.84 Billion and $5.79 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -29.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.51%. Banco Bradesco S.A. earnings are expected to decrease by -48.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 1.6% per year for the next five years.

BBD Dividend Yield

The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.5 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.12. It is important to note, however, that the 2.5% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.27% per year.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of Banco Bradesco S.A. shares, and 17.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.55%. Banco Bradesco S.A. stock is held by 347 institutions, with Standard Life Aberdeen PLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 1.89% of the shares, which is about 83.84 Million shares worth $287.58 Million.

Harding Loevner LLC, with 1.09% or 48.29 Million shares worth $165.65 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc.-Institutional Emerging Markets Portfolio and iShares Latin America 40 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 16456965 shares worth $57.6 Million, making up 0.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Latin America 40 ETF held roughly 15.81 Million shares worth around $83.18 Million, which represents about 0.36% of the total shares outstanding.