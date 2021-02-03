In the last trading session, 1,132,731 shares of the Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:IOVA) were traded, and its beta was 0.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $47.35, and it changed around $3.33 or 0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.95 Billion. IOVA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $54.21, offering almost -14.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.7, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 60.51% since then. We note from Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.24 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.23 Million.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended IOVA as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.44 for the current quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA): Trading Information

Instantly IOVA has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $47.73 on Tuesday, Feb 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.8%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.02% year-to-date, but still up 0.0614 over the last five days. On the other hand, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) is 0.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.34 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.47 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.45, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 8.66% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IOVA is forecast to be at a low of $35 and a high of $60. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +26.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -26.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27%. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -25.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.77% of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. shares, and 99.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.99%. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 345 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 8.03% of the shares, which is about 11.78 Million shares worth $387.75 Million.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, with 6.88% or 10.09 Million shares worth $332.02 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 8665892 shares worth $402.1 Million, making up 5.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held roughly 5.85 Million shares worth around $271.65 Million, which represents about 3.99% of the total shares outstanding.