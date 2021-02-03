In today’s recent session, 10,618,347 shares of the Investors Bancorp, Inc.(NASDAQ:ISBC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.48, and it changed around $0.75 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.12 Billion. ISBC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.98, offering almost -4.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.31, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 49.44% since then. We note from Investors Bancorp, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.06 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.82 Million.

Investors Bancorp, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ISBC as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Investors Bancorp, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter.

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC): Trading Information Today

Instantly ISBC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $12.98 on Wednesday, Feb 03 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.51%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.19% year-to-date, but still up 0.1123 over the last five days. On the other hand, Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) is 0.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.24 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.63 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 10.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ISBC is forecast to be at a low of $12.5 and a high of $16. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +28.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (ISBC) projections and forecasts

Investors Bancorp, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +46.62 percent over the past six months and at a 23.4% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.8%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +58.8% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 55.6% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.1%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $188.3 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Investors Bancorp, Inc. to make $191.66 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $173.28 Million and $181.99 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.5%. Investors Bancorp, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 5.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10.38% per year for the next five years.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

ISBC Dividend Yield

Investors Bancorp, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 – May 03, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.77 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.56. It is important to note, however, that the 4.77% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.18% per year.

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.54% of Investors Bancorp, Inc. shares, and 75.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.02%. Investors Bancorp, Inc. stock is held by 320 institutions, with Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 9.7% of the shares, which is about 24.25 Million shares worth $176.03 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.17% or 20.41 Million shares worth $148.17 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 18726584 shares worth $181.27 Million, making up 7.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.46 Million shares worth around $46.87 Million, which represents about 2.58% of the total shares outstanding.