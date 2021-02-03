In the last trading session, 1,241,949 shares of the Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd.(NASDAQ:THBR) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.34, and it changed around $0.28 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $520.09 Million. THBR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.94, offering almost -21.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.85% since then. We note from Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.63 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.99 Million.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended THBR as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR): Trading Information

Instantly THBR has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $12.48 on Tuesday, Feb 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.12%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.07% year-to-date, but still up 0.0318 over the last five days. On the other hand, Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) is -0.07% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 205.43 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 103.23 day(s).

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (THBR) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.29% of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. shares, and 82.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.95%. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. stock is held by 71 institutions, with Bank of Montreal/Can/ being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 8.42% of the shares, which is about 2.91 Million shares worth $29.64 Million.

Millennium Management LLC, with 8.27% or 2.85 Million shares worth $29.09 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Merger Fund, The and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 516986 shares worth $5.27 Million, making up 1.5% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund held roughly 375Thousand shares worth around $3.83 Million, which represents about 1.09% of the total shares outstanding.