In the last trading session, 1,327,819 shares of the IVERIC bio, Inc.(NASDAQ:ISEE) were traded, and its beta was 1.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.72, and it changed around $0.14 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $512.33 Million. ISEE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.98, offering almost -39.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.64, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.85% since then. We note from IVERIC bio, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.06 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 820.91 Million.

IVERIC bio, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ISEE as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. IVERIC bio, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.26 for the current quarter.

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE): Trading Information

Instantly ISEE has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.82- on Tuesday, Feb 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.72%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.17% year-to-date, but still up 0.04 over the last five days. On the other hand, IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) is -0.17% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.06 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 127.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ISEE is forecast to be at a low of $11 and a high of $15. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +162.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 92.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

IVERIC bio, Inc. (ISEE) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.9%. IVERIC bio, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -181.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.65% of IVERIC bio, Inc. shares, and 92.4% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93%. IVERIC bio, Inc. stock is held by 138 institutions, with Avoro Capital Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 8.09% of the shares, which is about 7.25 Million shares worth $40.89 Million.

RTW Investments LP, with 7.44% or 6.66 Million shares worth $37.58 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 2463356 shares worth $13.89 Million, making up 2.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 2.02 Million shares worth around $13.96 Million, which represents about 2.25% of the total shares outstanding.