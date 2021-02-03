In today’s recent session, 5,459,219 shares of the ICICI Bank Limited(NYSE:IBN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.19, and it changed around -$0.15 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $57.79 Billion. IBN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.46, offering almost -1.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.86, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 60.09% since then. We note from ICICI Bank Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.4 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.04 Million.

ICICI Bank Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 44 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended IBN as a Hold, whereas 41 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. ICICI Bank Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.2 for the current quarter.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN): Trading Information Today

Although IBN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $17.46 on Tuesday, Feb 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.6%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.16% year-to-date, but still up 0.1997 over the last five days. On the other hand, ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) is 0.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 28.3 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.88, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 4.01% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IBN is forecast to be at a low of $12.09 and a high of $23.3. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +35.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -29.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. ICICI Bank Limited earnings are expected to increase by 188.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of ICICI Bank Limited shares, and 18.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.47%. ICICI Bank Limited stock is held by 469 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 1.57% of the shares, which is about 54.03 Million shares worth $531.07 Million.

Harding Loevner LLC, with 1.49% or 51.34 Million shares worth $504.69 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 19811656 shares worth $254.78 Million, making up 0.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio held roughly 17.79 Million shares worth around $187.69 Million, which represents about 0.52% of the total shares outstanding.