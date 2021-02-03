In the last trading session, 1,557,732 shares of the HollyFrontier Corporation(NYSE:HFC) were traded, and its beta was 1.8. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.24, and it changed around $0.23 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.58 Billion. HFC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $45.49, offering almost -61.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.47% since then. We note from HollyFrontier Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.43 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.13 Million.

HollyFrontier Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended HFC as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. HollyFrontier Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.66 for the current quarter.

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC): Trading Information

Instantly HFC has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $31.88 on Thursday, Jan 28 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.42%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.09% year-to-date, but still down -0.0577 over the last five days. On the other hand, HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) is 0.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.67 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.07, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 6.48% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HFC is forecast to be at a low of $19 and a high of $39. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +38.1% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -32.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) projections and forecasts

HollyFrontier Corporation share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +5.89 percent over the past six months and at a -117.76% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -2.1%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -237.5% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -179.2% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -38%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.53 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect HollyFrontier Corporation to make $2.58 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.38 Billion and $3.4 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -42.2%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -24.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.5%. HollyFrontier Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -25.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -12.87% per year for the next five years.

HFC Dividend Yield

HollyFrontier Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 24, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5 percent and its annual dividend per share was $1.4. It is important to note, however, that the 5% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.8% per year.

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.05% of HollyFrontier Corporation shares, and 89.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.02%. HollyFrontier Corporation stock is held by 591 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 10.24% of the shares, which is about 16.59 Million shares worth $327.01 Million.

TCTC Holdings, LLC, with 7.68% or 12.44 Million shares worth $245.28 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 4714830 shares worth $92.93 Million, making up 2.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 3.4 Million shares worth around $67.09 Million, which represents about 2.1% of the total shares outstanding.