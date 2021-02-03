In the last trading session, 1,032,408 shares of the Cimarex Energy Co.(NYSE:XEC) were traded, and its beta was 2.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $44.64, and it changed around $1.22 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.55 Billion. XEC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $50.22, offering almost -12.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 72.78% since then. We note from Cimarex Energy Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.39 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.44 Million.

Cimarex Energy Co. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended XEC as a Hold, whereas 23 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Cimarex Energy Co. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter.

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC): Trading Information

Instantly XEC has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $45.39 on Tuesday, Feb 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.65%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.19% year-to-date, but still up 0.0264 over the last five days. On the other hand, Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) is 0.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.27 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.27 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $54.86, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 22.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XEC is forecast to be at a low of $36 and a high of $86. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +92.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -19.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) projections and forecasts

Cimarex Energy Co. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +80.88 percent over the past six months and at a -72.65% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -26.4%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -42.4% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 105.2% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -32.7%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $419.66 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Cimarex Energy Co. to make $490.03 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $657.24 Million and $472.83 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -36.1%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -17.3%. Cimarex Energy Co. earnings are expected to decrease by -116% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20.81% per year for the next five years.

XEC Dividend Yield

Cimarex Energy Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.97 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.88. It is important to note, however, that the 1.97% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.14% per year.

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.09% of Cimarex Energy Co. shares, and 94.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.84%. Cimarex Energy Co. stock is held by 427 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 9.94% of the shares, which is about 10.14 Million shares worth $246.7 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.4% or 8.57 Million shares worth $208.41 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 3619797 shares worth $88.07 Million, making up 3.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund held roughly 2.93 Million shares worth around $74.21 Million, which represents about 2.87% of the total shares outstanding.