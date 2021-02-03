In the last trading session, 3,772,161 shares of the ANGI Homeservices Inc.(NASDAQ:ANGI) were traded, and its beta was 1.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.14, and it changed around $1.14 or 0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.57 Billion. ANGI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.05, offering almost -12.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.1, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 72.92% since then. We note from ANGI Homeservices Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.09 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.95 Million.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended ANGI as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. ANGI Homeservices Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI): Trading Information

Instantly ANGI has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $15.91 on Thursday, Jan 28 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.84%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.15% year-to-date, but still up 0.092 over the last five days. On the other hand, ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) is 0.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.07 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.45 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.49, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -4.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ANGI is forecast to be at a low of $11 and a high of $18. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +18.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -27.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $357.17 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect ANGI Homeservices Inc. to make $375.87 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $321.51 Million and $343.65 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.1%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.4%. ANGI Homeservices Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -55.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.92% of ANGI Homeservices Inc. shares, and 114.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 115.51%. ANGI Homeservices Inc. stock is held by 209 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 8.46% of the shares, which is about 6.6 Million shares worth $73.18 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 5.37% or 4.19 Million shares worth $46.47 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Balanced Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 3394143 shares worth $41.95 Million, making up 4.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology held roughly 3.35 Million shares worth around $41.46 Million, which represents about 4.3% of the total shares outstanding.