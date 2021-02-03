In the last trading session, 1,363,331 shares of the Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company(NASDAQ:HMHC) were traded, and its beta was 1.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.01, and it changed around -$0.17 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $630.51 Million. HMHC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.85, offering almost -36.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 79.44% since then. We note from Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.82 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.23 Million.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended HMHC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.51 for the current quarter.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC): Trading Information

Although HMHC has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.44- on Monday, Feb 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.9%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.5% year-to-date, but still down -0.0475 over the last five days. On the other hand, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) is 0.5% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.89 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.06, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -18.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HMHC is forecast to be at a low of $2.9 and a high of $5.35. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +6.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -42.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC) projections and forecasts

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +71.58 percent over the past six months. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +42.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 79.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -26%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $200.92 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company to make $172.96 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $241.47 Million and $189.93 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -16.8%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -8.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.8%. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company earnings are expected to decrease by -54.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 5% per year for the next five years.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.79% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company shares, and 72.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.34%. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company stock is held by 143 institutions, with Anchorage Capital Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 15.47% of the shares, which is about 19.47 Million shares worth $33.68 Million.

Wellington Management Company, LLP, with 11.8% or 14.85 Million shares worth $25.7 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 7198968 shares worth $18.79 Million, making up 5.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.5 Million shares worth around $8.31 Million, which represents about 1.98% of the total shares outstanding.