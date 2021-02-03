In today’s recent session, 8,763,394 shares of the GW Pharmaceuticals plc(NASDAQ:GWPH) have been traded, and its beta is 2.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $213.52, and it changed around $67.27 or 0.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.35 Billion. GWPH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $217.5, offering almost -1.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $67.98, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 68.16% since then. We note from GW Pharmaceuticals plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 438.07 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 421.37 Million.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended GWPH as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. GW Pharmaceuticals plc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.74 for the current quarter.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH): Trading Information Today

Instantly GWPH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $217.5 on Wednesday, Feb 03 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.77%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.85% year-to-date, but still up 0.3482 over the last five days. On the other hand, GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) is 0.85% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.59 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $183.13, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -14.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GWPH is forecast to be at a low of $125 and a high of $270. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +26.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -41.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH) projections and forecasts

GW Pharmaceuticals plc share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +10.07 percent over the past six months and at a -550% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.6%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +11.9% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 68.1%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $143.53 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect GW Pharmaceuticals plc to make $156.62 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $109.08 Million and $120.63 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 31.6%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 29.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19%. GW Pharmaceuticals plc earnings are expected to increase by 97.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.64% of GW Pharmaceuticals plc shares, and 84.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.95%. GW Pharmaceuticals plc stock is held by 343 institutions, with Capital Research Global Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 12.07% of the shares, which is about 3.73 Million shares worth $363.38 Million.

Capital World Investors, with 8.91% or 2.75 Million shares worth $268.16 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fundamental Investors Inc and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 2000000 shares worth $230.82 Million, making up 6.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 1.8 Million shares worth around $175.17 Million, which represents about 5.82% of the total shares outstanding.