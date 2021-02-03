During the recent session, General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)’s traded shares were 24,266,089, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.4. At the last check, the stock’s price was $54.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.69% or $1.42. The 52-week high for the GM share is $56.97, that puts it down -5.23% from that peak though still a striking +73.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.33. The company’s market capitalization is $77.69 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 29.38 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 21.14 Million shares over the past three months.

General Motors Company (GM) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. GM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.66.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM): Trading Information

General Motors Company (GM) registered a 2.69% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.85% in intraday trading to $55.05 this Wednesday, Feb 03, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.51%, and it has moved by 29.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 29.76%. The short interest in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) is 18.72 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.89 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $59.56, which implies an increase of 10.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $48 and $80 respectively. As a result, GM is trading at a discount of 47.77% off the target high and -11.34% off the low.

General Motors Company (GM) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that General Motors Company has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. General Motors Company (GM) shares have gone up +105.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -6.02% against 23%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 3220% this quarter and then jump 114.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -12.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $36.12 Billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $34.24 Billion by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $30.83 Billion and $32.71 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.2% and then jump by 4.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.4%. While earnings are projected to return -15.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 8.5% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)’s Biggest Investors

General Motors Company insiders own 7.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.13%, with the float percentage being 86.36%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1248 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 106.27 Million shares (or 7.42% of all shares), a total value of $3.14 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 94.34 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.79 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of General Motors Company (GM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 36,121,977 shares. This amounts to just over 2.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.07 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 31.84 Million, or about 2.22% of the stock, which is worth about $1.33 Billion.