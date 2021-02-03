In today’s recent session, 2,028,516 shares of the InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.(NASDAQ:INM) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.07, and it changed around $0.74 or 0.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $35.83 Million. INM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.43, offering almost -105.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.95, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 41.81% since then. We note from InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 117.04 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 152.53 Million.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended INM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM): Trading Information Today

Instantly INM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 17.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.42- on Wednesday, Feb 03 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.59%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.51% year-to-date, but still up 0.2122 over the last five days. On the other hand, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) is 0.51% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 84.8 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.56 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 136.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INM is forecast to be at a low of $12 and a high of $12. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +136.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 136.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.9% of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 6.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.47%. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 2 institutions, with Creative Planning being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.16% of the shares, which is about 10.99 Thousand shares worth $36.16 Thousand.