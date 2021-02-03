In today’s recent session, 1,985,277 shares of the Ideal Power Inc.(NASDAQ:IPWR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.3. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.75, and it changed around $4.25 or 0.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $65.2 Million. IPWR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.88, offering almost -14.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.08, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 95.03% since then. We note from Ideal Power Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 916.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 418.12 Million.

Ideal Power Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended IPWR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Ideal Power Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR): Trading Information Today

Instantly IPWR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 24.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $24.95 on Wednesday, Feb 03 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.98%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.69% year-to-date, but still up 0.3415 over the last five days. On the other hand, Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) is 1.69% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.64 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.67, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -46.34% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IPWR is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $20. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -8.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -77.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 28.1%. Ideal Power Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 38.2% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 25% per year for the next five years.

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.88% of Ideal Power Inc. shares, and 16.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.04%. Ideal Power Inc. stock is held by 11 institutions, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 9.57% of the shares, which is about 284.79 Thousand shares worth $1.77 Million.

Worth Venture Partners, LLC, with 5.9% or 175.45 Thousand shares worth $1.09 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 9801 shares worth $60.77 Thousand, making up 0.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Total Market Index Fund held roughly 2.69 Thousand shares worth around $24.16 Thousand, which represents about 0.09% of the total shares outstanding.