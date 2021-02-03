In the last trading session, 1,128,719 shares of the Harbor Custom Development, Inc.(NASDAQ:HCDI) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.13, and it changed around $0.01 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $46.41 Million. HCDI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.362, offering almost -167.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.96, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.43% since then. We note from Harbor Custom Development, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.72 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 494.18 Million.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended HCDI as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (HCDI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 116.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 61.48% of Harbor Custom Development, Inc. shares, and 6.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.37%. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. stock is held by 10 institutions, with HOHIMER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.44% of the shares, which is about 196.32 Thousand shares worth $855.97 Thousand.

MYDA Advisors LLC, with 0.37% or 50Thousand shares worth $277Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.