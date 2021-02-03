In the last trading session, 2,739,432 shares of the Edesa Biotech, Inc.(NASDAQ:EDSA) were traded, and its beta was 0.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $6, and it changed around -$0.2 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $63.14 Million. EDSA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.1, offering almost -218.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.58, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 73.67% since then. We note from Edesa Biotech, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.15 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 442.63 Million.

Edesa Biotech, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended EDSA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Edesa Biotech, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA): Trading Information

Although EDSA has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $8.15- on Tuesday, Feb 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 26.38%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.41% year-to-date, but still down -0.1979 over the last five days. On the other hand, Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) is 0.41% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.02 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.05 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 166.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EDSA is forecast to be at a low of $16 and a high of $16. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +166.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 166.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (EDSA) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.6%. Edesa Biotech, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -34.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 38.65% of Edesa Biotech, Inc. shares, and 21.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.46%. Edesa Biotech, Inc. stock is held by 14 institutions, with FNY Investment Advisers, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.71% of the shares, which is about 75Thousand shares worth $318.75 Thousand.

Stifel Financial Corporation, with 0.15% or 15.63 Thousand shares worth $126.09 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 11169 shares worth $90.13 Thousand, making up 0.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 5.47 Thousand shares worth around $28.52 Thousand, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.