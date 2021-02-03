In the last trading session, 2,049,834 shares of the CuriosityStream Inc.(NASDAQ:CURI) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.5, and it changed around -$1.31 or -0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $663.21 Million. CURI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.72, offering almost -25.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.44, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.91% since then. We note from CuriosityStream Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 864.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 562.94 Million.

CuriosityStream Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CURI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. CuriosityStream Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.26 for the current quarter.

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI): Trading Information

Although CURI has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $17.96 on Monday, Feb 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.13%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.18% year-to-date, but still down -0.0512 over the last five days. On the other hand, CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) is 0.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 607.24 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.08 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.67, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 1.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CURI is forecast to be at a low of $12 and a high of $22. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +33.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -27.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. CuriosityStream Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.