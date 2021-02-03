In the last trading session, 1,512,149 shares of the CPS Technologies Corporation(NASDAQ:CPSH) were traded, and its beta was 1.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.94, and it changed around -$0.34 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $92.28 Million. CPSH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.81, offering almost -70.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 87.32% since then. We note from CPS Technologies Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 853.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.12 Million.
CPS Technologies Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CPSH as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. CPS Technologies Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.
CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH): Trading Information
Although CPSH has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $7.97- on Wednesday, Jan 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.92%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.5% year-to-date, but still down -0.139 over the last five days. On the other hand, CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) is 1.5% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 468.58 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 418.38 day(s).
CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21.6%. CPS Technologies Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 82.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.
CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 38.73% of CPS Technologies Corporation shares, and 6.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.9%. CPS Technologies Corporation stock is held by 13 institutions, with CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 1.84% of the shares, which is about 245.09 Thousand shares worth $403.18 Thousand.
Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with 1.29% or 171.3 Thousand shares worth $281.79 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 171300 shares worth $281.79 Thousand, making up 1.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 109.99 Thousand shares worth around $180.93 Thousand, which represents about 0.83% of the total shares outstanding.
