In the last trading session, 1,413,499 shares of the AMCI Acquisition Corp.(NASDAQ:AMCI) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.62, and it changed around -$0.44 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $242.22 Million. AMCI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.21, offering almost -15.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.73% since then. We note from AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.16 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.27 Million.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AMCI as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI): Trading Information

Although AMCI has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $17.50 on Tuesday, Feb 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.03%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.11% year-to-date, but still up 0.0042 over the last five days. On the other hand, AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) is 0.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 505.25 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 397.83 day(s).

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. AMCI Acquisition Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by -201.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares, and 75.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.16%. AMCI Acquisition Corp. stock is held by 39 institutions, with Hudson Bay Capital Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 28.71% of the shares, which is about 2.6 Million shares worth $26.9 Million.

Glazer Capital LLC, with 22.45% or 2.03 Million shares worth $21.04 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.