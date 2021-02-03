In the last trading session, 2,010,898 shares of the Air Industries Group(NYSE:AIRI) were traded, and its beta was 1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.55, and it changed around $0.11 or 0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $49.18 Million. AIRI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.92, offering almost -23.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.6, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.29% since then. We note from Air Industries Group’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 530.68 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 581.6 Million.

Air Industries Group stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AIRI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Air Industries Group is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI): Trading Information

Instantly AIRI has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.75 on Tuesday, Feb 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.43%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.26% year-to-date, but still up 0.0403 over the last five days. On the other hand, Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) is 0.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 102.5 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.18 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 45.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AIRI is forecast to be at a low of $2.25 and a high of $2.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +45.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 45.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Air Industries Group (AIRI) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $14Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Air Industries Group to make $15.5 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $13.33 Million and $13.45 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 15.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24%. Air Industries Group earnings are expected to increase by 71.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.9% of Air Industries Group shares, and 23.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.16%. Air Industries Group stock is held by 22 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 2.77% of the shares, which is about 879.34 Thousand shares worth $1.07 Million.

Essex Investment Management Co Inc, with 1.26% or 399.73 Thousand shares worth $487.67 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Eubel Brady & Suttman Income and Appreciation Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 747231 shares worth $911.62 Thousand, making up 2.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Eubel Brady & Suttman Income and Appreciation Fd held roughly 327.17 Thousand shares worth around $431.87 Thousand, which represents about 1.03% of the total shares outstanding.