In the last trading session, 1,207,088 shares of the Fury Gold Mines Limited(NYSE:FURY) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.6, and it changed around -$0.14 or -0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $187Million. FURY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.9407, offering almost -146.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.0519, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.26% since then. We note from Fury Gold Mines Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.27 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 433.51 Million.

Fury Gold Mines Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended FURY as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSE:FURY): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.4, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 50% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FURY is forecast to be at a low of $2.4 and a high of $2.4. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +50% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 50% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Fury Gold Mines Limited earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.