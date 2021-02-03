FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (FTOCU) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. FTOCU has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (FTOCU) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOCU)’s Biggest Investors

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. insiders own 2.8% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.28%, with the float percentage being 87.73%. Magnetar Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 82 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 7.2 Million shares (or 9.33% of all shares), a total value of $72Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.5 Million shares, is of Millennium Management LLC’s that is approximately 8.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $65Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (FTOCU) shares are Merger Fund, The and Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Merger Fund, The owns about 462,264 shares. This amounts to just over 0.6 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.62 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 350Thousand, or about 0.45% of the stock, which is worth about $3.5 Million.