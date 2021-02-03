In today’s recent session, 21,658,902 shares of the FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp.(NASDAQ:FTOC) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.13, and it changed around $1.39 or 0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.38 Billion. FTOC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.42, offering almost -2.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.6, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.06% since then. We note from FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.59 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.29 Million.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended FTOC as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (FTOC) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC)’s Biggest Investors

Mizuho Securities USA, Inc., with 0.06% or 50Thousand shares worth $515Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.