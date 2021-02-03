In the last trading session, 2,087,089 shares of the First Solar, Inc.(NASDAQ:FSLR) were traded, and its beta was 1.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $97.29, and it changed around -$1.02 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.31 Billion. FSLR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $112.5, offering almost -15.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $28.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.74% since then. We note from First Solar, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.84 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.94 Million.

First Solar, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 7 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended FSLR as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. First Solar, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.25 for the current quarter.

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR): Trading Information

Although FSLR has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $106.5 on Friday, Jan 29 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.71%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.02% year-to-date, but still down -0.0707 over the last five days. On the other hand, First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) is -0.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.36 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.84 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $92.63, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -4.79% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FSLR is forecast to be at a low of $38.4 and a high of $135. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +38.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -60.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) projections and forecasts

First Solar, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +59.91 percent over the past six months and at a 166.22% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.2%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -38.1% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -16.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -7.5%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $726.4 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect First Solar, Inc. to make $669.06 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.4 Billion and $532.12 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -48.1%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 25.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -17.9%. First Solar, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -186.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 25.95% per year for the next five years.

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.95% of First Solar, Inc. shares, and 75.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.83%. First Solar, Inc. stock is held by 679 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 9.92% of the shares, which is about 10.52 Million shares worth $696.21 Million.

Wellington Management Company, LLP, with 9.27% or 9.83 Million shares worth $650.42 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 2735257 shares worth $238.09 Million, making up 2.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.38 Million shares worth around $157.86 Million, which represents about 2.25% of the total shares outstanding.