In today’s recent session, 6,778,216 shares of the Enterprise Products Partners L.P.(NYSE:EPD) have been traded, and its beta is 1.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.69, and it changed around -$0.41 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $45Billion. EPD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.76, offering almost -29.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.27, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 50.36% since then. We note from Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.14 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.77 Million.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended EPD as a Hold, whereas 23 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.5 for the current quarter.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD): Trading Information Today

Although EPD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $21.20 on Tuesday, Feb 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.88%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.05% year-to-date, but still down -0.0065 over the last five days. On the other hand, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is 0.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 34.82 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.97 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 26.87% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EPD is forecast to be at a low of $21 and a high of $30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.23 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. to make $7.23 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $8.01 Billion and $7.48 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -9.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.1%. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. earnings are expected to increase by 9.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -0.5% per year for the next five years.

EPD Dividend Yield

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 03, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 8.9 percent and its annual dividend per share was $1.8. It is important to note, however, that the 8.9% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 6.9% per year.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.5% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares, and 31.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.12%. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stock is held by 1071 institutions, with Blackstone Group Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 3.21% of the shares, which is about 70.09 Million shares worth $1.11 Billion.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., with 1.91% or 41.63 Million shares worth $657.36 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Blackrock Equity Dividend Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 19750355 shares worth $383.16 Million, making up 0.9% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackrock Equity Dividend Fund held roughly 13.12 Million shares worth around $217.39 Million, which represents about 0.6% of the total shares outstanding.