In today’s recent session, 1,141,327 shares of the Enservco Corporation(NYSE:ENSV) have been traded, and its beta is 1.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.28, and it changed around $0.14 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.42 Million. ENSV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.85, offering almost -156.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.125, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 50.66% since then. We note from Enservco Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.11 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 Million.

Enservco Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ENSV as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Enservco Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.9 for the current quarter.

Enservco Corporation (NYSE:ENSV): Trading Information Today

Instantly ENSV has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.95- on Thursday, Jan 28 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.43%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.24% year-to-date, but still up 0.1886 over the last five days. On the other hand, Enservco Corporation (NYSE:ENSV) is 0.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 445.84 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 394.55 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 196.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ENSV is forecast to be at a low of $6.75 and a high of $6.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +196.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 196.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.7 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Enservco Corporation to make $8.4 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $8.08 Million and $9.39 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -29.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -10.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.1%. Enservco Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -25.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

Enservco Corporation (NYSE:ENSV)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.74% of Enservco Corporation shares, and 27.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.47%. Enservco Corporation stock is held by 18 institutions, with Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1% of the shares, which is about 66.28 Thousand shares worth $123.94 Thousand.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with 0.47% or 31Thousand shares worth $70.63 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 30014 shares worth $68.39 Thousand, making up 0.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held roughly 22Thousand shares worth around $50.13 Thousand, which represents about 0.33% of the total shares outstanding.