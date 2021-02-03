In the last trading session, 2,125,471 shares of the Enphase Energy, Inc.(NASDAQ:ENPH) were traded, and its beta was 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $192.63, and it changed around $6.29 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $24.34 Billion. ENPH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $222.43, offering almost -15.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.49, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 88.84% since then. We note from Enphase Energy, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.6 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.68 Million.

Enphase Energy, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended ENPH as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Enphase Energy, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.4 for the current quarter.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH): Trading Information

Instantly ENPH has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $195.7 on Thursday, Jan 28 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.57%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.1% year-to-date, but still up 0.0282 over the last five days. On the other hand, Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) is 0.1% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.43 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.75 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $172.61, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -10.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ENPH is forecast to be at a low of $96 and a high of $254. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +31.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -50.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) projections and forecasts

Enphase Energy, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +214.7 percent over the past six months and at a 33.68% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.2%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +2.6% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -5.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.6%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 20 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $254.8 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Enphase Energy, Inc. to make $259.84 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $210.03 Million and $205.54 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 21.3%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 26.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 53.5%. Enphase Energy, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 33.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 36.7% per year for the next five years.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.8% of Enphase Energy, Inc. shares, and 77.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.11%. Enphase Energy, Inc. stock is held by 567 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 10.32% of the shares, which is about 13.03 Million shares worth $1.08 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.48% or 10.71 Million shares worth $884.88 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 3296601 shares worth $578.45 Million, making up 2.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.18 Million shares worth around $262.71 Million, which represents about 2.52% of the total shares outstanding.