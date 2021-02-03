In today’s recent session, 9,535,013 shares of the Energy Transfer LP(NYSE:ET) have been traded, and its beta is 2.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.6, and it changed around $0.07 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.76 Billion. ET at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.21, offering almost -100.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 43.18% since then. We note from Energy Transfer LP’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 24.59 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 24.52 Million.

Energy Transfer LP stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended ET as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Energy Transfer LP is expected to report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET): Trading Information Today

Instantly ET has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.1% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.66- on Tuesday, Feb 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.75%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.07% year-to-date, but still up 0.0216 over the last five days. On the other hand, Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) is 0.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 50.3 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.05 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.29, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 55.91% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ET is forecast to be at a low of $7 and a high of $15. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +127.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) projections and forecasts

Energy Transfer LP share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.12 percent over the past six months and at a -114.71% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -9.1%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -31.6% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 181.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -19.6%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10.41 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Energy Transfer LP to make $11.11 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $13.72 Billion and $11.63 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -24.1%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -4.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19%. Energy Transfer LP earnings are expected to increase by 1.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -6.9% per year for the next five years.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

ET Dividend Yield

Energy Transfer LP’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 17, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 9.73 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.61. It is important to note, however, that the 9.73% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 9.96% per year.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.19% of Energy Transfer LP shares, and 37.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.43%. Energy Transfer LP stock is held by 797 institutions, with Blackstone Group Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 5.37% of the shares, which is about 144.98 Million shares worth $785.77 Million.

Invesco Ltd., with 2.43% or 65.68 Million shares worth $356Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 56733845 shares worth $350.62 Million, making up 2.1% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income held roughly 35.04 Million shares worth around $224.96 Million, which represents about 1.3% of the total shares outstanding.