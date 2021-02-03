During the recent session, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)’s traded shares were 14,374,410, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.65. At the last check, the stock’s price was $75.21, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.62% or -$1.24. The 52-week high for the DD share is $87.27, that puts it down -16.04% from that peak though still a striking +62.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $28.33. The company’s market capitalization is $55.25 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 39.57 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.18 Million shares over the past three months.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. DD has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.83.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD): Trading Information

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) registered a -1.62% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.45% in intraday trading to $81.47 this Friday, Jan 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.21%, and it has moved by 6.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 6.03%. The short interest in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) is 46.49 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.16 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $82.05, which implies an increase of 9.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $55 and $95 respectively. As a result, DD is trading at a discount of 26.31% off the target high and -26.87% off the low.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) shares have gone up +45.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -14.21% against -2.1%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -12.6% this quarter and then fall -25% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -5.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.11 Billion as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.76 Billion by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.2 Billion and $5.22 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -1.8% and then fell by -28% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -353.2% in 2021, the next five years will return -3.4% per annum.

DD Dividend Yield

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 09, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. is 1.2, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.64 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.98%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)’s Biggest Investors

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. insiders own 0.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.24%, with the float percentage being 78.31%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1547 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 58.87 Million shares (or 8.02% of all shares), a total value of $3.27 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 48.05 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.67 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 20,581,455 shares. This amounts to just over 2.8 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.14 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15.05 Million, or about 2.05% of the stock, which is worth about $835.17 Million.