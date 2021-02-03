In today’s recent session, 6,707,253 shares of the Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.(NYSE:DGNR) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.49, and it changed around -$0.36 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.12 Billion. DGNR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.11, offering almost -19.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.9, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.2% since then. We note from Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 205.53 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 160.66 Million.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended DGNR as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (DGNR) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. shares, and 0.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.01%. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. stock is held by 2 institutions, with Tuttle Tactical Management being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.08% of the shares, which is about 55.25 Thousand shares worth $733.19 Thousand.

Deltec Asset Management LLC, with 0.05% or 36.17 Thousand shares worth $479.99 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.