In the last trading session, 1,077,809 shares of the Document Security Systems, Inc.(NYSE:DSS) were traded, and its beta was 2.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.13, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $55.77 Million. DSS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.6, offering almost -277.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.69, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.65% since then. We note from Document Security Systems, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.02 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 756.25 Million.

Document Security Systems, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended DSS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Document Security Systems, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.31 for the current quarter.

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DSS): Trading Information

Instantly DSS has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.26- on Friday, Jan 29 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.05%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.34% year-to-date, but still down -0.012 over the last five days. On the other hand, Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DSS) is -0.34% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 420.86 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.56 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 238.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DSS is forecast to be at a low of $14 and a high of $14. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +238.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 238.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Document Security Systems, Inc. (DSS) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.79 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Document Security Systems, Inc. to make $4.26 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.96 Million and $5Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -2.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -14.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 50.8%. Document Security Systems, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -230.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DSS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.92% of Document Security Systems, Inc. shares, and 3.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.72%. Document Security Systems, Inc. stock is held by 21 institutions, with Jackson Wealth Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.4% of the shares, which is about 50Thousand shares worth $228Thousand.

Credit Suisse Ag/, with 0.21% or 25.82 Thousand shares worth $117.73 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Unified Series Trust-Auer Growth Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 18331 shares worth $83.59 Thousand, making up 0.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Unified Series Trust-Auer Growth Fd held roughly 17.5 Thousand shares worth around $93.98 Thousand, which represents about 0.14% of the total shares outstanding.