In the last trading session, 1,126,620 shares of the DCP Midstream, LP(NYSE:DCP) were traded, and its beta was 3.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.79, and it changed around $0.41 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.33 Billion. DCP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.42, offering almost -17.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.2, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 89.42% since then. We note from DCP Midstream, LP’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.33 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.1 Million.

DCP Midstream, LP stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended DCP as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. DCP Midstream, LP is expected to report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter.

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP): Trading Information

Instantly DCP has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $21.64 on Tuesday, Feb 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.93%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.12% year-to-date, but still up 0.0516 over the last five days. On the other hand, DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) is 0.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.1 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.82 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 10.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DCP is forecast to be at a low of $19 and a high of $27. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +29.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

DCP Midstream, LP (DCP) projections and forecasts

DCP Midstream, LP share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +81.73 percent over the past six months and at a -53.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -7.5%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +687.5% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 118.8% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -7.1%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.39 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect DCP Midstream, LP to make $2.63 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.93 Billion and $1.66 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 23.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 58.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.8%. DCP Midstream, LP earnings are expected to decrease by -272.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 1.97% per year for the next five years.

DCP Dividend Yield

DCP Midstream, LP’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 10, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 7.65 percent and its annual dividend per share was $1.56. It is important to note, however, that the 7.65% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 12.5% per year.

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 56.91% of DCP Midstream, LP shares, and 27.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.39%. DCP Midstream, LP stock is held by 126 institutions, with Alps Advisors Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 5.2% of the shares, which is about 10.83 Million shares worth $121.02 Million.

Invesco Ltd., with 4.83% or 10.06 Million shares worth $112.33 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 11192579 shares worth $180.76 Million, making up 5.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income held roughly 5.59 Million shares worth around $90.26 Million, which represents about 2.68% of the total shares outstanding.